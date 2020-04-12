<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Arsenal cult hero Santi Cazorla has deemed Villarreal teammate and reported Gunners target Samuel Chukwueze the fastest player he’s shared a pitch with.

Cazorla, who left the Emirates Stadium after six years to return to Villarreal in 2018, plays alongside the Nigerian winger and Spain international Pau Torres, both of whom are believed to be on the Gunners’ radar.

Spanish outlet Marca previously asked the veteran playmaker if he gets many calls from England regarding the duo and he replied: “Yes, friends from Arsenal especially.





“They ask me about them and think they can make the jump to the Premiership tomorrow. It’s good that great teams are interested in young players from Villarreal, but for the moment I tell them to leave them alone here.”

Chukwueze has been progressing nicely at Villarreal in recent months, with 30 appearances in all competitions this term yielding four goals and four assists, plus 12 caps for Nigeria and two goals.

Last season, meanwhile, he registered double figures for the club, making 47 appearances between the senior team and the B team, with 10 goals and four assists.