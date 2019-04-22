<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

El Kanemi Warriors’ Sani Abbani has played down their 5-1 annihilation at the hands of Nasarawa United in a Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) tie.

The Borno Army are second on the Group B table with 28 points from 16 games, but they suffered their biggest defeat of the season in Lafia on Sunday, when Nasarawa United taught them some football lessons.

Abbani confessed that it was not just their day and that they must recover from the loss before their NPFL match against Go Round next week.

“It was just a bad day for us against Nasarawa United but I am very confident that we are going to bounce back from this loss in our next game at home,” Abbani told Goal.

“We didn’t start the game very well and by the time we would realize what hit us they were already four goals up and even though we initiated a comeback the firth goal weakened us.

“We must forget about this defeat in a hurry to enable us to concentrate on the task ahead.

“I don’t think this result will have any effect on us because we have been told to take it as one of those things and move on.

“We do not want to shatter the good season we have had with this and we will try to regain the trust of our fans in the remaining matches.

“The objective still remains to qualify for the season-ending playoffs. We will approach the remaining six games with all seriousness and ensure that we add a few more away wins before the regular season is over.”

Abbani has played only five games for El Kanemi Warriors this season and scored two goals.