



Former Bayern Munich and Germany striker Sandro Wagner has surprisingly hung up his boots at the age of 32.

After leaving Bavaria in 2019, he has spent the last year-and-a-half in China with Tianjin TEDA but recently cancelled his contract there.

Speaking to BILD, he has now revealed that he has decided to retire from the game.

Wagner, who also appeared for Werder Bremen, Hertha BSC and Hoffenheim among others, revealed that he plans to move into coaching.





He will start a DFB course in September and aims to move into that sector next summer after taking a year off to enjoy time with his family.

After rejoining Bayern in 2018, he became a popular figure in his solitary season there in his second spell, scoring 10 goals in all competitions before moving to China.

Wagner also had an impressive record for his country, scoring five times in seven caps in 2017, before making one further appearance in 2018.

He is the second ex-Germany international to announce a surprise early retirement in recent weeks, following on from André Schürrle last month.