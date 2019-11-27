<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria’s Sand Eagles suffered their worst defeat in FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup after Tuesday’s night 12-2 loss to Brazil in Paraguay.

Rodrigo netted a hat-trick, while Bokinha and Rafinha scored a brace each, with Bruno Xavier, Catarino and Filipe getting on the scoresheet as well.

🔢 GROUP D STANDINGS 🇧🇷 #BeachSoccerWC holders Brazil finish top of group with 3️⃣ wins from 3️⃣

🇵🇹 Portugal see off Oman to set up Senegal quarter-final 🇴🇲 Oman & 🇳🇬 Nigeria are headed home 🛄 pic.twitter.com/d6QYck4iI7 — #BeachSoccerWC 🏖🇵🇾 (@FIFAcom) November 27, 2019

Egan-Osi Ekujumi and Abu Azeez netted consolation goals for Nigeria as the two-time African champions were sent packing with heads bowed low.

The Sand Eagles lost to Portugal and Oman in their first two games and were hoping to restore some pride by causing an upset against the reigning world champions, however, they were at the receiving end of a thumping.

The performance on the night at Los Pynandi Stadium meant the Sand Eagles’ suffered their heaviest defeat in the tournament’s history, as well as Nigeria’s worst outing on the global event.

Brazil progress as Group D winners and will tackle two-time winners, Russia, in the quarter-finals. Africa’s champions Senegal will battle Portugal for a semi-final spot.

Quarter-final matches

Brazil vs Russia

Senegal vs Portugal

Italy vs Switzerland

Japan vs Uruguay