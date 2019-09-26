<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Sand Eagles forward Abu Azeez has has nominated for the 2019 Beach Soccer Stars, Best Male Player of the Year; for a third year running.

Azeez is one of only seven African Beach Soccer players listed in the 50-man nominees for the award to be held November 9 in Dubai.

The Nigerian star expressed mix reaction to the announcement in a tweet on Thursday:

To be nominated among the top 50 best beachsoccer players in the world in the 3rd year running now is something I’m so grateful for,how I wish beachsoccer is loved in this part of the world

Recently, Azeez tweeted his disappointment with Nigeria’s drop in the latest Beach Soccer global ranking, which saw the Two times African champions drop to fourth in the continent and 22nd in the world.

Meanwhile, among the names in the 50-man shortlist are Lansana Diassy (SEN), Babacar Fall(SEN), Moustafa Aly Sasa (EGY), Al Seyni N’diaye (SEN), Nassim El Hadaoui (MOR) and Regis Enidiel (MAD).

As part of the award ceremony, 12 Coaches were nominated for the Beach Soccer Stars awards.

From this list, captains and coaches of all the beach soccer national teams will vote for the Best Player and Best Coach of the year.

The votes will also decide the Best Goalkeeper and the Best 5 stars.

As well as these categories, in this year’s Beach Soccer Stars night, the Best Women’s Player, Best Goal, Rising Star and Best Event will also be awarded.

These are the 50 nominees for the Best Player of the Year award:

And these are the 12 candidates to be awarded as the Best Coach of the Year:

