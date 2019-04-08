<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Sand Eagles star Abu Azeez says he hopes to continue impacting the sport as he marks a decade since turning out for Nigeria.

Azeez has scored over a hundred beach soccer goals and led the Country to the World Cup as well as several continental championship in his 10 years.

The former 3SC and Enyimba midfielder told newsmen that his 10 year anniversary “is about giving back”.

‘If people no celebrate me make I celebrate myself. This is about celebrating Beach Soccer, promoting the game and bring more people to beach soccer games.

‘My 10-year anniversary is about giving back to the sport and at this level what that means is that I want to try and make people know and understand the game more.’