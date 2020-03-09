<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Samuel Umtiti trained alone on Sunday as the Barcelona centre-back battles to be fit for next weekend’s trip to Real Mallorca.

The France international has been troubled by a persistent knee injury, and it forced him to miss Saturday’s 1-0 win over Real Sociedad.

Barça will need the 26-year-old’s services in order to replace international team-mate Clément Lenglet.

The former Nancy man picked up his fifth yellow card of the season against Sociedad and will be suspended for the Mallorca clash.





Marca reported that Umtiti worked on a “specific routine” at the Blaugrana’s training ground that will help ensure his availability for next Saturday.

The Catalans will have a day off on Monday before returning to training the following day.

There will no doubt be a bounce in their step after Real Madrid’s 2-1 defeat at Real Betis on Sunday night.

That unexpected result leaves Barça two points clear at the top of La Liga.