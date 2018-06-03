Barcelona have agreed a five-year contract extension with France international centre-half Samuel Umtiti, the club have announced.

The 24-year-old will sign the deal, which runs until the end of the 2022/23 season, on Monday at the Nou Camp.

Umtiti has been a success since joining from Lyon for £21.2m (€25m) in 2016, forming a formidable partnership with Gerard Pique at the heart of Barca’s defence.

He is part of France’s 23-man squad for the World Cup in Russia and is expected to start alongside Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane at centre-half.

Speaking to French newspaper L’Equipe last week, Umtiti said: “It is clear that I want to renew my contract at Barcelona and I hope to be with the team next season.

“I’m at a club that allowed me to realise my dream of playing there.

“I’m still under contract at the moment. So for me to leave, either they throw me out the door or I decide to leave.”