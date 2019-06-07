<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Austria-based Ghana striker Samuel Tetteh has backed the Black Stars to rule the continent at the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Coach Kwesi Appiah’s outfit will be seeking to add to their four titles won in 1963, 1965, 1978 and 1982 when the tournament opens on June 21.

As part of their campaign, they will be playing against cup holders Cameroon, Benin and Guinea-Bissau in Group F.

“We have the squad to win the tournament and I will say we have a very good squad,” Tetteh, a member of Ghana’s squad at the 2017 championship, told Oman FM.

“It is not big names that win you a tournament.

“We [nonetheless] still have some big names in our team such as [Andre] Dede Ayew, Asamoah Gyan and [Mubarak] Wakaso as well as some other young players who can win you the trophy.

“I strongly believe Ghana can win this year’s tournament.

“I say so because we have to believe that we can win the trophy and throw our support behind the team.”

Ghana, who came second at the Afcon in 1968, 1970, 1992, 2010 and 2015, are set to make their 22nd appearance at the showpiece.

In their last six outings, they finished among the top four.

Tetteh, currently on the books of LASK Linz on loan from Red Bull Salzburg, has been snubbed for the coming tournament in Egypt.