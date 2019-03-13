



Samuel Oyedeji was a regular player under former solid miner boss Kabir Dogo has struggled to get enough minutes under his belt this season with Coach Bala Nikyu preferred to use other players in his position.

Speaking after he scored a wonderful free-kick in Nasarawa United mid-season friendly game with Road Safety FC, Oyedeji told newsmen that he’s ready to fight his way into the plan of the coach.

“I’m ready to fight for my place in the team because this is the team that I love so much and hopefully lets my situation will change”.

He added that he’s delighted to score goal after he came in the second half.

“It was a good goal, I’m happy about it but the most important thing for me is to play competitive matches and help the team achieve their objectives.”