Samuel Nnamani scored his 10th league goal in Sweden to help his side AFC Eskilstuna defeat Oesters IF 3-0.

AFC Eskilstuna are now third on the league table with 46 points in 24 games.

The 23-year-old Nnamani scored in the 71st minute to give his side a 1-0 lead.

He lasted for 90 minutes before he was replaced by Kerfala Cissoko.

He has now scored 10 goals in 21 games.

He has previously played for Sloboda Uzice and Donji Srem (both in Serbia).

His compatriot Oke Apoveta played for AFC Eskilstuna in the game for six minutes after he was introduced in the 84th minute for Kristijan Miljevic.