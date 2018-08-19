Striker Samuel Nnamani was the hero of his Swedish team AFC Eskilstuna on Saturday as he scored the winner in their late 1-0 win over Joekoepings Soedra.

AFC Eskilstuna are third on the league table with 35 points in 19 games.

The 23-year-old Nigerian striker, who was a 64th minute substitute for Ousmane Camara, scored in the 90th minute.

He has now scored six goals in 17 games.

He has previously played for Jagodina, Doritos Srem and Sloboda Uzice (All in Serbia).