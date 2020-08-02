



Samuel Kalu has returned to training with Ligue 1 club Girondis Bordeaux after recovering from coronavirus.

Kalu trained with his team-mates on Sunday morning after turning a negative test.

Bordeaux posted a picture of Kalu training with his team-mates with a short message at the top on the social media.





”A return this morning to training,” reads the tweet.

Kalu has been in quarantine since early July when he tested negative for Covid-19.

The 22-year-old scored one goal in 20 league appearances for Bordeaux last season.

He has been linked with a move to Turkish clubs Galatasaray and Fenerbahce.