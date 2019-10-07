Bordeaux forward Samuel Kalu has been ruled out of Nigeria’s international friendly against Brazil on the 13th of October.
The Nigeria international copped a thigh muscle injury on Friday in training which made him miss his team’s 3-1 win away to Toulouse in the Ligue 1 on Saturday.
Kalu has made eight Ligue 1 appearances this season for Bordeaux scoring one goal and providing one assist.
Meanwhile, Joe Aribo handed Gernot Rohr a major boost ahead of the clash after he was named on the bench for Glasgow Rangers in Sunday’s 5-0 home win over Hamilton Academical in a Scottish Premier League clash.
Aribo was an unused substitute for Rangers in the big win. Aribo is expected to join up with the Eagles squad in Singapore on Wednesday.