Bordeaux forward Samuel Kalu has been ruled out of Nigeria’s international friendly against Brazil on the 13th of October.

The Nigeria international copped a thigh muscle injury on Friday in training which made him miss his team’s 3-1 win away to Toulouse in the Ligue 1 on Saturday.

Kalu has made eight Ligue 1 appearances this season for Bordeaux scoring one goal and providing one assist.

Meanwhile, Joe Aribo handed Gernot Rohr a major boost ahead of the clash after he was named on the bench for Glasgow Rangers in Sunday’s 5-0 home win over Hamilton Academical in a Scottish Premier League clash.

Aribo was an unused substitute for Rangers in the big win. Aribo is expected to join up with the Eagles squad in Singapore on Wednesday.