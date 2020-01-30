<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Super Eagles winger Samuel Kalu might be on his way out of French side Bordeaux before the end of the current transfer window according to reports in France.

The winger has been linked with a move away from the club after fallen in the pecking order and has been left out the team on several occasions.

The former Gent of Belgium winger was also left out of the team’s training session yesterday as the rumor with transfer continue to intensify.





Bordeaux boss Paulo Sousa has also looked beyond Kalu for the team’s last two games against Pau in the Cup and Nantes in the league, and his case might be worsened with the arrival of Aurélien Tchouaméni and Raoul Bellanova.

Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin are said to be the favourites to sign him, but reports also claimed he’s attracting interest from, Spain and Turkey.

Kalu, who has started just four games and scored once in 16 apparences this season still has three and a half years remaining on his Bordeaux contract, is valued around €15 milion.