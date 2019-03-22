



Super Eagles winger Samuel Kalu who suffered a groin injury recently which has ruled him our of the team’s upcoming fixtures against Seychelles and Egypt is expected to miss three weeks of action.

Kalu has made the right own his arrival had made the call for the return of Victor Moses to fade away.

Several sources disclosed Kalu’s team doctor has charged him to rest his groin for like three weeks before he could start light training.

Kalu was replaced by Ndifreke Effiong after it became known that the midfielder won’t make trip for the double header.