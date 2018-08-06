Nigerian winger, Samuel Kalu, has linked up with French Ligue 1 side, Girondis Bordeaux, on a five-year deal from Belgian outfit, KAA Gent.

Bordeaux announced on Sunday that they have reached agreement with Gent for the transfer of the talented winger.

They have now confirmed the capture of the 22-year-old for a reported €8m fee.

“#Mercato 🖊 It’s done! Samuel #Kalu is Girondins! The striker 🇳🇬 has committed for 5 years with the club from @KAAGent!,” reads a tweet on on Girondis Bordeaux’s official Twitter handle on Monday.

Kalu comes in as a direct replacement for Brazilian winger Malcom who joined Spanish champions Barcelona this summer for €30m from Bordeaux.

Kalu scored seven league goals in 32 appearances for Gent last season in the Belgian Juliper league.

He joined K.A.A Gent from AS Trencin of Slovakia in 2016.