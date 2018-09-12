Bordeaux winger Samuel Kalu has said it was a huge motivation to play on the same pitch with one-time World Footballer of the Year George Weah.

Kalu, who made his Super Eagles debut at the weekend in Seychelles, said it was a big lift to share the same pitch with former AC Milan and Monaco star, who is now his country’s elected President.

“I couldn’t follow him much when he was playing, but I could see some of his skills from the videos I have seen of him,” the winger commented.

“He’s a legend, a world-class player.

“It was a big motivation to play against him.”

He said despite the 51-year-old Weah being part of the Lone Star in last night’s game, the Eagles wanted to win the game.

“We want to win any match we play,” he maintained.

Kalu was outstanding on his debut against Seychelles on Saturday in a 2019 AFCON qualifier.

“It was great to represent Nigeria, this is a good step for me in the national team,” he said.