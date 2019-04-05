<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Bordeaux chief coach Paulo Sousa has confirmed that his Nigerian attacker, Samuel Kalu, will not play a part in Bordeaux’s Ligue 1 match against Olympique Marseille tonight.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of the game, Sousa confirmed that the Super Eagles star will not be available for selection, having failed to recover from a muscle injury.

“He will not be present for Friday, no,” Sousa stated.

Meanwhile, the new Bordeaux boss is planning to deploy Kalu as a right wing-back when he returns to full fitness.

“He can play in the right position in the 3-4-3 system, yes. He does that in selection, he does that, he can create and score goals as he has done in Belgium already, He can play two or three positions,” he explained.

Kalu has featured in 30 games across all competitions for Bordeaux since joining last summer, scoring four times and providing two assists.