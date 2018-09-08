Bordeaux winger Samuel Kalu is eager to impress on his first call-up to the Nigerian national team.

The Super Eagles take on Seychelles in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Victoria this weekend, with Gernot Rohr’s troops eager to bonce back from the 2-0 defeat they suffered at home to South Africa in the opening round of qualifiers last year.

Kalu, who is one of four new players called up for National Duty, could make his debut for Nigeria at the Stade Linite this weekend. The 21-year-old is eager to make good of the opportunity and has vowed to give his all if given an opportunity to play.

“I’m prepared to give everything to the Super Eagles,” the former KAA Gent attacker said in an interview posted on team’s official Twitter page.

“It’s my first call-up and I want to make the country proud. I’m expecting us to win the game and nothing more.

“It’s an important game that we cannot afford to lose. We have to work hard and do whatever we can to win the game,” he concluded.