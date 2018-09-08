Bordeaux winger Samuel Kalu will start for the Super Eagles today against Seychelles, while Porto defender Chidozie Awaziem will play at rightback after Jamilu Collins failed a late fitness test.

Otherwise, Gernot Rohr has stuck to the players he took to the World Cup in Russia.

Kenneth Omeruo will play alongside Leon Balogun in central defence, while Kelechi Iheanacho will play behind top striker Odion Ighalo with Ahmed Musa and Kalu running the flanks.

Eagles start list vs Seychelles: Francis Uzoho – Bryan Idowu, Chidozie Awaziem, Kenneth Omeruo, Leon Balogun – Wilfred Ndidi, Ogenyi Onazi – Ahmed Musa (Captain), Samuel Kalu, Kelechi Iheanacho – Odion Ighalo