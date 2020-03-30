<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Nigeria winger Samuel Kalu has been granted permission by his French club Girondis Bordeaux to reunite with his family amid the Covid-19 crisis.

Kalu, according to a report in French online news outlet, L’Equipe is among the five Bordeaux players who have been granted permission to leave France.





The other four are; Guinea’s Francois Kamano, Edson Mexer of Mozambique, Serbia’s Vuksain Jovanoic and Spain’s Ruben Pardo.

Pablo is in Brazil, where he is continuing his rehabilitation programme following the cruciate ligament he picked up in March.

Kalu has made 20 league appearances for Bordeaux this season with one goal to his name.