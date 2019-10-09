<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Etienne Eto’o, the son of Cameroon legend Samuel, has been included in the Cameroon squad for the FIFA Under-17 World Cup that will be played in Brazil from October 26-November 17.

Young Real Mallorca star Eto’o is also a striker like his father, but says he is looking to build his own reputation and the first step to doing that will be at the World Cup.

“Even if my father is a big number nine, I do not feel any different from you. I’m nothing more,” Eto’o junior said in a video message released by the Cameroon Football Federation.

“I’m coming here to help you and be a positive member of the squad.”

The younger Eto’o is captain of the Under-17 side at Mallorca, where his father first rose to prominence in his illustrious career, and is also eligible to play for Spain, where he was born.

Eto’o senior is the greatest goal-scorer in Cameroon history having netted 56 times in 118 caps for the national team.

The 38 year old who disagreed with the result of this year’s FIFA Best Award claimed by Barcelona forward Lionel Messi, also enjoyed posted an impressive run club football staring for over 13 clubs including Barcelona, Chelsea and Everton.

Cameroon will take on Argentina, Spain and Tajikistan in Group E in Brazil.