Former African footballer of the year Samuel Eto’o jr has revealed that he had fears before facing Nigeria in the 2000 Ghana/Nigeria African Cup of Nations.

The 2000 Africa Cup of Nations Final was a football match that took place at the Lagos National Stadium in Lagos, Nigeria, to determine the winner of the 2000 Africa Cup of Nations.





Speaking on Thursday morning, the former Chelsea and Inter Milan striker said he had fears before the final clash against Nigeria.

“Taribo West was the defender who I feared the most when I first played against him in the final of AFCON 2000”.

Cameroon won the title for the third time by beating Nigeria 4–3 on penalties.