Samuel Eto’o: Jose Mourinho capable of making AS Roma Serie A champions

Former Inter striker Samuel Eto’o said Jose Mourinho is ‘the only one capable of making Roma champions of Italy’.

The Giallorossi appointed the former Nerazzurri coach this summer, as Mourinho replaced his Portuguese compatriot Paulo Fonseca ahead of 2021-22.

Roma started the season in great fashion, with six wins in six games across all competitions, but have struggled to keep up the consistency in recent weeks.

It started with an away defeat to Hellas Verona in Serie A and three more setbacks followed in the next six games – including the heavy 6-1 defeat to Bodo/Glimt in the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Mourinho has since excluded several players from the squad and La Lupa have picked up four points in the last two league matches, holding leaders Napoli a 0-0 draw at the Olimpico in the process.

As the Portuguese tactician prepares to face Milan on Sunday, Eto’o believes he’s the right man to help Roma back to the top in Italy.

“He’s a phenomenon,” Eto’o told Marca.

“The only one I see capable of making Roma champions of Italy after all this time.”