Samuel Eto’o emerges Cameroon FA president

Former international Samuel Eto’o has been elected president of the Cameroon Football Federation.

The Cameroon Football Federation announced the development on Saturday.

The former Barcelona and Inter Milan star got 43 votes.

He defeated acting president Seidou Mbombo Njoya, who collected 31.

The vote was held after the Court of Arbitration for Sport in January annulled Njoya’s victory in a 2018 election.

When filing his candidacy on November 17, Eto’o, a four-time African footballer of the year, said: “I will be the next president of the federation despite all the cheating.”

Eto’o said Njoya, who he supported in 2018, had “failed miserably”.

Cameroon will host the African Cup of Nations in January, a tournament delayed a year by the Covid-19 pandemic.