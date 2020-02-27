<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Former Barcelona, Chelsea, Inter Milan and African footballer of the year, Samuel Eto’o Fils has disclosed the major reason for his undying love for Nigeria.

Eto’o, who as Castle Africa 5s Brand Ambassador in the company of former Super Eagles’ captain and Trophy 5-A-Side brand ambassador, Joseph Yobo, is billed to officially launch the continental tournament on c 28, in Lagos.





Speaking, Eto’o recalled that football started for him in Nigeria back in the year 2000 when Nigeria & Ghana co-hosted the 2000 AFCON.

“It all started for me in Nigeria (AFCON 2000), that’s why I love this country so much.” the Barcelona legend said.

In his prime, Eto’o was regarded by pundits as one of the best strikers in the world, and he is regarded as one of the greatest African players of all time, winning the African Player of the Year a record four times: in 2003, 2004, 2005, and 2010.