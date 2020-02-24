<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Samuel Eto’o offered an interview in Italy in which he spoke about the past and future of Inter Milan. Still, in the comparison with Juventus, the name Cristiano Ronaldo came up, who the Cameroonian called “the best of all time”.

Samuel Eto’o, now an observer on the playing fields, had an interview with Sky Sport which he was asked to do as an ex-Inter player.





The ex-Cameroon striker spoke about the comparison between Inter and Juventus. “I see Juve and… I don’t know. They have Cristiano Ronaldo, the best of all time, or Dybala, another phenomenon, but I would like to see the Sarri of Empoli again”, he assured.

All this because Eto’o hopes the Italian coach will bring something more to Juve: “He’s different from when he was at Empoli or Chelsea. Today we don’t see coaches like Guardiola making their teams play, maybe risking losing, but still making the fans enjoy themselves”.