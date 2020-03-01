<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Former Indomitable Lions of Cameroon captain, Samuel Eto’o Fils, has praised Africa 5s initiative, submitting that the championship has greatly unified African countries.

The former Barcelona FC of Spain player said this at the Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, while launching the Castle Africa 5s football tournament along side Super Eagles Assistant coach, Joseph Yobo and Nollywood star, Femi Adebayo.

Castle Africa 5s is tan amateur five-a-side football competition involving grassroots teams from African countries in which the world’s largest brewer, ABINBEV supports.





The tournament, which started in 2016 in South Africa with six countries, has grown bigger with Nigeria participating for the first time last year in Tanzania.

Speaking while launching the event during a dinner, Eto’o praised the Castle Africa 5s initiative and expressed his happiness to be the ambassador.

“I’m glad to be in Nigeria as an ambassador to Castle Africa 5s and I hope this will inspire I Nigerian youths in becoming the next superstars like Jay Jay Okocha and Nwankwo Kanu.