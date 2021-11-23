Samuel Eto’o announces candidacy for Cameroon FA presidency

Legendary Cameroonian striker Samuel Eto’o has announced that he is to stand as a candidate in the race for the presidency of his country’s football federation (FECAFOOT).

The former Barcelona and Inter Milan star, who is Cameroon’s all-time leading scorer and third most capped player, with 56 goals in 118 caps, made the announcement on his social media pages on Tuesday evening.

Eto’o explained that he had taken the decision ‘out of love for Cameroon and passion for our football’ in the following statement:

“I am honoured and pleased to announce my candidacy for the Presidency of the Cameroon Football Federation. After careful considerations, I have decided to take this initiative out of love for Cameroon and passion for our football,” Eto’o wrote on Instagram.

“To me, it would be an honour to be at the service of the establishment that has bestowed upon me all the accolades I’ve received so far. I stand before you on this special occasion because time is of the essence.

“Waiting is not an option. It is time to rebuild our football. We can no longer delay the revamping of our number one sport because the rest of the world is moving on; it is progressing without us.”

“In a few months, our country will host the African Cup of Nations.. “In addition to welcoming players and supporters from sister African countries, as well as journalists and tourists from all over the world.

“It will equally be an opportunity to present to the world the incredible pool of talent that our country has always been, and the strength of our football community.”

“We must live up to the huge efforts invested by president Paul Biya and the entire government, to provide our country with infrastructures worthy of our prestigious history.”

In his prime, Eto’o was regarded by pundits as one of the best strikers in the world, and he is regarded as one of the greatest African players of all time.