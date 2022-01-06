Samuel Eto’o: African players talented than their European counterparts

Cameroon Football Association president Samuel Eto’o believes African players are more talented than their European counterparts.

The former Barcelona, Inter Milan and Chelsea striker is preparing for Cameroon to kickoff the Africa Cup of Nations this week against Burkina Faso.

He told The Athletic: “Africans have a lot of talent, while Europeans have a little less.

“But in Europe, one very thing has been understood, and that is that education is the path to any success.

“In Africa, we do not know how to educate ourselves, and if you are to teach yourself something, patience is very crucial. What you begin to educate today will bear fruit in ten years. We do not have that kind of patience in Africa.”