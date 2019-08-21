<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles winger Samuel Chukwueze has won Villarreal’s revelation player of the 2018/2019 season award.

Chukwueze was recognised for his impressive performance for the Yellow Submarines last term by the club’s hierarchy at the award ceremony on Tuesday night.

The 20-year-old collected his award alongside Santi Carzola who picked up the player of season crown and Toko Ekambi who was the club’s top scorer during the campaign.

Chukwueze scored five goals in 26 LaLiga appearances for Villarreal last season.

The talented winger was on target in Villarreal’s 4-4 home draw against Granada last weekend.

He was part of the Super Eagles side that won bronze medal at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.