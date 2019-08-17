<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Fast rising Super Eagles winger Samuel Chukwueze will look to start the new LaLiga season on a promising note when Villarreal host Ramon Azeez’s Granada today (Saturday) at the Estadio de la Ceramica.

Chukwueze who has been handed a new jersey number (11) broke into Villarreal’s first team last season and has not looked back since, churning out series of impressive performances for the Yellow Submarines.

The 20-year-old scored five goals in 26 league appearances for the club last term.

Chukwueze was linked with a high profile summer move to some of the top European sides, but the young winger has opted to stay with Villarreal to continue his development.

Granada are back in the LaLiga after spending time in the Segunda B with Azeez, a former Nigeria U-17 and U-20 international playing a key role in their promotion.

The 26-year-old linked up with Granada in January from Segunda B side, FC Lugo and made 13 league appearances for the side.

Azeez earlier featured in the LaLiga as Almeria player.