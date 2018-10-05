



Nigeria teenage sensation Samuel Chukwueze says it was like a dream come true for him after starting his first game for Villarreal.

The 19-year-old forward made his first senior start for the Spanish side in their entertaining Europa League 3-3 draw away at Sparta Moscow yesterday.

The former Nigeria U-17, U-20 forward who made his debut for the Villarreal in their previous Europa League home clash against Scottish outfit Glasgow Rangers played for 70 minutes before he was replaced by Santi Carzola.

Chukwueze signed for the Yellow Submarines in 2017 and rose through the ranks to the senior team. He couldn’t contain his joy when asked about the match.

He said: “Well you know the feeling of being in the starting line-up, it is just like a dream come true. I was very happy to start for my club yesterday night.”

“I’ve learnt so much since I was promoted to the first team. Like how to concentrate more and play how the coach want me to play.”

In his first season, he scored eight goals for Villarreal’s U19s before being promoted to the team B where he made 11 Segunda B appearances and bagged three goals on their way to the Segunda B play-off final where they lost to Elche.

Chukweze was an integral member of Nigeria’s team that won the U17 World Cup in 2015 where he won the Bronze Boot.