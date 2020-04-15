<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Former Nigerian forward Ikechukwu Uche has backed his compatriot Samuel Chukwueze to continue his growth with LA Liga side Villarreal C.F.

Chukwueze has blossom in the color of the yellow submarine side and has been linked with potential move to premier league side Chelsea and Liverpool.

His impressive rise in European football earned a nomination for the golden boy and Kopa trophy award last season and was also named young player of the year for Villarreal and Nigeria respectively.





However, Ikechukwu Uche, who also starred in the Spanish top flight with Getafe and Villarreal opined that moving to the premier league might be too early for the youngster and urged him continue his development with the club instead.

“He is very good; everything is working very fast for him. He’s doing well, he’s growing. With the games he’s been playing it shows he can get better. Where he is it is obvious that he would get better.”

“He would do well because it is one of the best teams at the moment in the Spanish League.

“They’ve had important players and like bringing up players from the second team and make them stars.”