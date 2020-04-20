<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Nigeria international Samuel Chukwueze says he cried all through the night after Chelsea were beaten in the 2008 UEFA Champions League final.

The Blues were beaten 6-5 on penalties following a 1-1 draw with fellow English Premier League side Manchester United in Moscow, Russia.

Chukwueze, who has been linked with English clubs after impressing at his Spanish club Villarreal CF, opened up about his love for Chelsea.

“My favourite team in England is Chelsea,” Chukwueze said on Goal.

“I was supporting Chelsea when I was young. When Chelsea lost that Champions League final against Manchester United.

“I was crying all through the night.”





The current Spanish La Liga season has been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 20-year-old winger feels it would be unfair to hand current log leaders FC Barcelona the La Liga title if the season is cancelled.

“Everyone wants to play, I think the league is still open, it will be unfair to give the title to Barcelona. It’s just two points separating them with Real Madrid,” he added.

“Villareal is expected to come to the Champions League or Europa League also, so it’s not good for us and other people.

“Those in the second division will want to come to La Liga, if you end the league, no team will be promoted and none will be relegated, it is not good, the league must be concluded.”