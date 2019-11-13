<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Villarreal winger Samuel Chukwueze said the Super Eagles cannot afford to toy with the Squirrels of Benin when both sides clash today at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on Match Day 1 towards the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations to be hosted by Cameroon.

The Beninese under French coach Michel Dussuyer, were one of the surprise packets at the recently concluded 2019 AFCON in Egypt where they drew with both Cameroon and Ghana.

Though they lost in the quarter finals to eventual runner up Senegal in the quarter finals, they accounted for the shock exit of cup favourites Morocco in the Round of 16.

“Tomorrow (today) match against Benin in Uyo is going to be great for us,” the 20-year-old Chukwueze told newsmen shortly on arrival in Uyo yesterday. “Although we have little time for preparation, we are going to do our best.”

Chukwueze has been one of the mainstays in the new-look Super eagles since he made his international debut with the Super Eagles exactly a year ago as a starter in a goalless in an international friendly against the Cranes of Uganda on 20th November 2018.

He impressed at the 2019 AFCON where he scored his first senior goal in the 2–1 win over South Africa in the quarter finals and he would most likely earn his 10th cap today against the visiting Beninese.

“I’m ready to play if fielded by the coach, “noted the 2018 Nigeria Football Federation’s Young Player of the Year.“ It is true that they (Benin) will be tough but we are going to push harder against them.”

The Coach Gernot Rohr-led side will be hoping to kick their 2021 AFCON campaign on a flying note against the Squirrels, before traveling to Maseru for the Matchday 2 tie against Lesotho on Sunday.