Villarreal winger Samuel Chukwueze has undergone a successful operation on the quadriceps in his left leg.

The club confimed the news through a statement on their official website on Monday morning.

Chukwueze, 22, picked up the injury in his side’s Europa League second leg semi-final clash against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium early this month.

The winger returned to training ahead of the final against Manchester United which the Yellow Submarine won 11-10 on penalties but failed to prove his fitness before the game.





“Villarreal footballer Samu Chukwueze has undergone surgery on his quadriceps in his left leg. He was operated on at the Hospital Quirónsalud in Barcelona. The winger picked up an injury during the second leg of the UEFA Europa League semi-finals against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on 6th May,”reads a statement on the club website.

“The Nigerian player tried everything possible to accelerate the recovery process to attempt to be available for the final of that competition, in Gdansk. A few days before the game against Manchester United, Chukwueze once more felt problems in that area and the club’s medical services have decided that the best option for him would be surgery.

“Villarreal CF would like to wish the forward a quick and successful recovery. Get well soon, Samu!”