Super Eagles star Samuel Chukwueze was made to undergo a special training session at Villarreal CF Training Ground (Ciudad Deportiva) after returning to the Spanish side for a pre-season program, newsmen reports.

The Yellow Submarine posted a picture of the training session involving the Nigerian on the club’s official Twitter handle on Monday with the caption, “He’s here! @chukwueze_8 started his special #YellowsPreseason training programme at the Training Ground after taking part in the Africa Cup of Nations with @NGSuperEagles. ???? Great to have you back, Samu!”

The 20-year-old will hope to start the 2019 La Liga season in perfect condition for the match against Granada at the Estadio de la Cerámica on August 17.

The former Diamond Football Academy player enjoyed an extended holiday after his recent international commitments, featuring for the Super Eagles at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, where he scored a goal in six matches to help Nigeria claim the bronze medal.

The Nigeria international, who had a breakthrough season in the Spanish LaLiga last season with Villarreal, scoring five goals in 26 games, will be looking forward to another eventful season this term.

He would be joined today by his teammates who went on a ten intense pre-season camp days in Austria where they played against FC Köln, FC Bologna and FC Schalke 04 in the Hero Cup.