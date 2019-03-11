



Nigeria forward Samuel Chukwueze is glowing with immense joy after bagging the winning goal for his Spanish club Villarreal in Sunday’s 2-0 away win against Moses Simon’s Levante at the Estadio Ciutat de Valencia.

Rober Piee conceded an own goal in the third minute of added time to hand Villarreal the lead, while Chukwueze got the second three minutes later after he was teed up by veteran midfielder Santi Carzola.

The win was Villarreal’s fifth of the a troubled campaign that has seen them chang their manager twice.

“💛❤️🙏💪what a feeling,” an elated Chukwueze tweeted after the game.

Chukwueze came on for Gerard Moreno in the 69th minute of the encounter.

The game was his 16th LaLiga appearance of the season for Villarreal and he has scored three goals for the club.

Villareal who are fighting hard to escape demotion currently occupy 17th position in the LaLiga table.

Simon featured for the entire 90 minutes of the game as a wing-back for Levante.