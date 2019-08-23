<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria winger Samuel Chukwueze will look to score his seventh league goal for Villarreal when he makes his 28th appearance for the club in Friday’s (today) clash against Levante at the Etadio Ciudad de Valencia.

Chukwueze opened his goal account for the season, scoring a sublime goal in Villarreal’s 4-4 home draw against Granada last weekend.

The 20-year-old who was this week named Villarreal’s revelation player of the season for the 2018/2019,will be desperate to get a goal in the game to underline his status as one the Yellow Submarines’ key players.

Chukwueze scored five goals in 27 LaLiga appearances for Villarreal last season.

Levante are undefeated in their last six LaLiga home matches.