



Samuel Chukwueze scored a brace for Villarreal CF to climb to fifth on La Liga table after a 5-1 thrashing of UD Levante.

Chukwueze scored in the 63rd minute, before he completed his brace on 75 minutes.

‘Samu’ has now scored three goals in La Liga to match his tally of last season.





Villarreal are now fifth and in the Europa League playoffs bracket after 31 rounds of matches.

Chukwueze’s club are also in the semifinal of this season’s Europa League, where they are pitched against Arsenal, who incidentally were the team who first wanted to sign their 21-year-old Nigeria star.