<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigerian youngster Samuel Chukwueze was in top form for Villarreal in their Spanish La Liga game against Atletico Madrid on Friday.

The Javier Calleja’s men welcomed Atletico to the Estadio De Lacemica on Friday and were unlucky not to win all the three points at stake.

Chukwueze who finished ninth in Kopa trophy award held in France gave a complete and all-round performance on the night to earn praise from fans and pundit.

Chukwueze was withdrawn in the 87th minute of the game and was replaced by Javier Ontiveros.

Villarreal remains 12th on the log with 19 points from 16 matches.