



Samuel Chukwueze ended the 2019-2020 Spanish premiere Liga season in style after helping his team Villarreal to achieve their European targets.

Chukwueze was in action for the Sunday as they ended the campaign with an impressive 4 – 0 win over Eibar at the Estadio de la Ceramica.

It was the 37th league outing of the season for the Super Eagles winger and he featured for over an hour before he was replaced by Javier Ontiveros Sortie.





Although the youngster didn’t get on the score sheet, he didn’t an excellent job on the right flank for the Yellow submarines and he was awarded a rating of 6.8% after the encounter.

A goal each from Andre Anguissa and Moi Gomez alongside a brace from man of the match Gerard Moreno sealed a perfect second-half display for the club.

The win confirmed that Samuel Chukwueze and his teammates will play in the UEFA Europa League next season.