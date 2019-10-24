<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria winger Samuel Chukwueze has reportedly agreed a new four-year deal with Spanish LaLiga club, Villarreal.

Chukwueze, who broke into the Villarreal’s first team last season has been linked with a number of top European sides, but he is now ready to commit his future to the club.

The Yellow Submarines, according to a report in the Spanish media, has inserted a release clause of €100m in the new contract with Chukwueze.

The clause will take the first two years of the contract and then €80m for the third year.

Chukwueze has scored seven goals and recorded four goals in 41 games for Villarreal.

The 20-year-old was on Tuesday nominated for the 2019 Kopa Trophy Award which recognises the best U-21 player in the world.