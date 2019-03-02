



Nigeria teen star Samuel Chukwueze who has been stuck on nine starts in the La Liga for quite a while will be hoping his fortune changes when Villarreal file out at home against Alaves today.

Having started from the bench in his last five league outings, the winger will hope to take his place in the Yellow Submarines’ starting XI against Alaves at the Estadio de la Ceramica.

The youngster has found regular playing time hard to come by in recent times and was a substitute when Villarreal lost 2-0 to Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano last Sunday.

Chukwueze who has been out-of-favour under new boss, Javier Calleja had a bit of change in fortune, but failed to make good use of the opportunity.

The 19-year-old’s last La Liga start was in Villarreal’s 2-1 defeat to Getafe on January 12 and he has two goals and an assist in 14 league games so far this term.