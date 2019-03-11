



Super Eagles sensation Samuel Chukwueze came off the bench to inspire Villarreal to a 2-0 victory over Levante on Sunday.

The Javier Calleja’s men traveled to the Ciutat De Valencia Stadium with their La Liga status hanging in the balance and a nothing but a win will do them a favor.

The game was looking to end with a stalemate until Levante defender Roberto Suárez Pier scored an own goal in the 93rd minutes to hand Villarreal the lead.

Chukwueze who came on for Gerard Moreno in the 69th minute of the game to seal his side’s fifth three of the season in the 96th minutes.

Villarreal are now 17th on the standing with 26 points from 27 matches. The Yellow Submarines are a point ahead of 17th placed Celta Vigo.