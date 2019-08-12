<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria international forward Samuel Chukwueze opened his goal account for Villarreal in a seven-goal thriller which his team won 4-3 against Italian Serie A side Bologna in a pre-season friendly game.

Chukwueze returned to training last week as he was given an extended break due to his involvement with Nigeria at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt where Nigeria won bronze.

The left-footed forward was introduced in the second half and he wasted no time in making his mark with a trademark run drawing a foul which Santi Cazorla curled into the net to put Villarreal 2-1 up.

He increased the lead for his side with a solo effort after picking the ball from the right as he glided past his markers to bury the ball beyond the reach of the goalkeeper of Bologna to put his team 3-1 up.

More goals were scored in the remaining 27 minutes played after his goal and Villarreal edged what was their final pre-season game 4-3 ahead of their first LaLiga game against Granada at home on the 17th of August.