<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Rising Nigerian star Samuel Chukwueze has revealed his admiration for Super Eagles legend Jay-Jay Okocha.

The 20-year-old has established himself as one of European football’s most promising attacking players following some superb showings for Spanish La Liga side Villarreal.

He continued that form for Nigeria’s national team in the recent 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, helping the national team come home in third place at the tournament.

The winger recently told Goal about that Nigerian legend Okocha was one of his football heroes growing up.

“My big hero was Jay-Jay Okocha. I loved watching him, and whenever he played for Nigeria I would be so desperate to see him win. If they lost, I wouldn’t eat. I couldn’t take it,” Chukwueze explained.

“In my home town we would have a local centre and I would try to go there to watch Nigeria games. We didn’t have a TV, but there was one there. I would peep through the window to see Okocha and the rest.”

The Villarreal player added that he is not a good loser: “When I was younger and my team lost, I would cry. I’ve stopped that now, but I still hate to lose. Even on the PlayStation if I lose, I will throw the controller. Winning is everything to me.”

Chukwueze will hope to be on the winning side when Nigeria play a friendly international against Ukraine next week Tuesday, September 10.