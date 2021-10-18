Samuel Chukwueze returns to action for Villarreal after five months out

Samuel Chukwueze made his return to action from injury but ended on the losing side as Villarreal lost 2-1 to Osasuna in Sunday’s LaLiga game.

Chukwueze has been out of action since May, after suffering an injury to the anterior rectus of his left leg in the second leg of Villarreal’s Europa League semi-final clash against Arsenal.

He eventually made his long-awaited return after coming on with 12 minutes left in the game.

His return could not prevent Villarreal from maintaining their unbeaten start to the 2021/22 La Liga season as they conceded with three minutes left against Osasuna.

He should be in contention for midweek’s Champions League home clash with Young Boys.

Also, this should be good news to the Super Eagles ahead of next month’s 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Liberia and Cape Verde.

Chukwueze played a key role as Villarreal won the Europa League last season.